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    Brasserie Olivia

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  10 July, 2026

    New French dining delights are coming to London’s Sloane Square this month. The first international foray from France-based restaurant group La Nouvelle Garde, Brasserie Olivia will honour the French brasserie tradition and ‘art de vivre’. With venues in all four corners of France – From Paris to Marseille by way of Bordeaux and Lyon – La Nouvelle Garde will hope it can achieve similar popularity across La Manche. The swish interiors include an open kitchen facing the diners. Patrons can also wend their way down the stairs for a post-prandial drink (Pernod Absinthe among the options) at the restaurant’s speakeasy – Venus Bar. An all-French wine list spans an array of appellations, and a spritz-led cocktail menu will allow customers to cool off during the capital’s long, hot summer. Early risers can enjoy a breakfast service too.

    1 Sloane Square, London SW1W 8EE

    lanouvellegarde.com/en/brasserie-olivia





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