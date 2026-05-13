Appellation Marlborough Wine names Stephanie McIntyre new CEO

By Hamish Graham

Stephanie McIntyre has been appointed CEO of New Zealand’s Appellation Marlborough Wine (AMW).

The 2018-founded demarcation will be led by a well-qualified industry figure, with McIntyre having over 20 years of experience living and working in the famed South Island region.

This has included senior roles in winery marketing, international market engagement and communications. Additionally, she has previously conducted work supporting marketing and communications efforts for AMW itself.

Chair of AMW Sophie Parker-Thomson MW anticipates the organisation’s new chief executive will be a benefit for the region.

“Stephanie brings outstanding strategic marketing credentials, deep industry experience and a genuine connection to Marlborough. Understanding both the opportunity and the responsibility of this role, the committee has complete confidence in Stephanie’s ability to lead AMW forward,” she commented.

McIntyre herself added: “Marlborough is a truly unique place to grow wine, and like all precious things it needs to be protected. We make something special here, and I am proud to be joining an organisation that's devoted to celebrating extraordinary wine and safeguarding the integrity of our region.

“Amid an ever-changing industry, with all its challenges and opportunities, AMW and its core promises are more valuable than ever.”

AMW was created in 2018 to “safeguard the integrity, provenance, and global reputation of Marlborough wines”, according to the appellation. This includes its ‘Trust Mark’ which verifies 100% Marlborough-origin, sustainability certification and bottling in New Zealand.









