Spirits downturn: Drinks giants navigate a confluence of challenges

By James Lawrence

If you’re becoming tired of negative headlines around the drinks sector, look away now. The latest financial results from Diageo, Pernod Ricard and Treasury Wine Estates offer a sobering snapshot of the global market. Citing macroeconomic uncertainty – alongside the impact of tariffs – in the US and China, Pernod Ricard reported a 5.9% decline in organic sales to €5.25bn in the first half of its financial year. Likewise, recent results from Diageo and interim figures from TWE suggest that a convergence of forces – structural, geopolitical and operational – are placing significant strain on the premiumisation model that delivered record growth at the beginning of the 21st century.