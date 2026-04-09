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Spirits downturn: Drinks giants navigate a confluence of challenges

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 April, 2026

If you’re becoming tired of negative headlines around the drinks sector, look away now. The latest financial results from Diageo, Pernod Ricard and Treasury Wine Estates offer a sobering snapshot of the global market. Citing macroeconomic uncertainty – alongside the impact of tariffs – in the US and China, Pernod Ricard reported a 5.9% decline in organic sales to €5.25bn in the first half of its financial year. Likewise, recent results from Diageo and interim figures from TWE suggest that a convergence of forces – structural, geopolitical and operational – are placing significant strain on the premiumisation model that delivered record growth at the beginning of the 21st century.

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