Virgin Wines fully launches new app

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading direct-to-consumer online wine retailer Virgin Wines has announced the full launch of its mobile app, after a soft launch around a month ago.

The retailer said that the application provides a “simpler, more intuitive way to browse, discover and buy wines” from its range, adding that it was designed as an extension of its website.

Functions include a new ‘wine cellar’ section, which will allow customers to build up a record of their wine purchases where they can rate bottles, save tasting notes and re-order their past purchases, along with adding wines to a wish list for later.

This will also allow customers to receive personalised recommendations from Virgin which will improve over time based on their preferences and tastes.

Cavendish, an investment bank of which Virgin is a corporate client, said that the “use of AI for hyper-personalisation of its platforms and agentic search will help Virgin Wine stay at the forefront of a rapidly evolving consumer purchasing landscape”.

Virgin added that users on the app will receive additional benefits including ‘Virgin Points’ on purchases, along with exclusive or limited-time deals delivered via the use of push notifications.

This represents an evolution in the retailer’s approach to customer interaction.

Jay Wright, CEO of Virgin Wines, explained: “We’re excited to launch our first-ever app, opening up a world of wine at our customers’ fingertips.

“We are confident the app will further enhance our customer experience and deliver strong engagement.

“We also believe it will generate incremental sales from our existing members, as well as introducing an additional route to acquire new customers.”

The retailer called the launch “an important strategic milestone” in its medium-term growth strategy.

Investing in the app is one of Virgin’s four ‘pillars of growth’ – with others including customer acquisition, development of commercial partnerships and investment in Warehouse Wines.

Virgin has seen growth over the past year, with revenue for January and February growing 12% year-on-year, as Harpers reported.









