Algorithmic potential: Can AI recommendation software capture wine’s nuances?

Compared to other industries the wine trade has been a little slow on the uptake when it comes to recommendation algorithms. Such technology emerged commercially in the late ’90s, alongside the beginnings of ecommerce, and was popularised by platforms such as Amazon (source: A Brief History of Recommender Systems). As a tool for the wine industry, the rise of these programmes has been a little more recent – but their potential is great, according to those already working with them. Those Harpers spoke to agreed the reasons for this slow adoption are tied up with both the structure of the industry and the nuances of the product itself.
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