Harpers 30 Under 30 nominations: Three days to go!

By Harpers Editorial team

There are only three days to go to get your nominations in for this year’s Harpers 30 Under 30. The competition aims to celebrate the best and brightest in the wine & spirits world – from buyers to bartenders, we welcome entries from across our diverse and lively sector.

If you know someone worthy of recognition or believe you have what it takes, you can submit an application using the following link.

This year’s winners will be announced at May’s London Wine Fair where friends, family and colleagues can celebrate our list of up-and-coming talent. Winners will also be published in the June edition of Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine, in print and online.

Click here to nominate

Those who have the best chance of becoming a 30 Under 30 winner can demonstrate entrepreneurship and dynamism regarding all aspects of their role.

Last year’s winners included Marieke Hammes who was crowned Sustainability Champion for her work as head of operations and sustainability at Canned Wine Group, Communication Champion Cameron Foster, owner of Deux Six Champagne, and Tullia Mantella, international PR manager at Studio Cru, who was awarded Commitment Champion.

Once nomination(s) have been submitted, we will follow up with each nominee asking for evidence to support their nomination. Using this information, we will decide our 30 leading lights in the drinks trade, as well as awarding our standout champions for 2026 across the following six categories: Leadership, Commitment, Communication, Education, Innovation and Sustainability.

It is worth noting we seek to create a brand-new list of talent every year – so if you have been unsuccessful in the past, we strongly encourage you to try again!

Judging will take place in late March, when we gather a panel of industry experts to decide upon this year’s 30 Under 30.

The deadline for nominations is this Friday, 20 February.









