Hispamerchants to take on Zolo Zero

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 January, 2026

Hispamerchants is to launch the alcohol free Zolo Zero range into the UK in March, tapping into the growing trend for low & no wine alternatives.

The specialist Spanish and South American importer has been appointed sole UK agent by producer Bodega Tapiz, whose wines it already distributes in the market.

Zolo Zero has been one of Argentina’s earliest alcohol-free wines on the scene, with Patricia Ortiz, founder of Bodega Tapiz (pictured), saying: “Zolo Zero was never about following a trend.

“We were pioneers in Argentina because we believed early on that wine culture needed to be more inclusive. Today’s consumers want flexibility and choice, but they still expect authenticity and quality.”

The grapes for Zolo Zero are all sourced in the Mendoza region, with what is described as a ‘gentle de-alcoholisation process’ utilised to retain as much character as possible in the finished product.

“The UK is a key reference market for alcohol-free wines,” added Ortiz.

“Partnering with Hispamerchants allows us to bring a New World perspective, rooted in Mendoza’s winemaking heritage, to a sophisticated and dynamic trade environment.”

Zolo Zero has won the approval of Argentina’s Instituto Nacional de Vitivinicultura, which Hispamerchants’ MD Solano Peña-Lenzi described to Harpers as: “big news as they are one of the first ones, and they achieved this approval of this category.”



