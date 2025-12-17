Catena Institute of Wine launches low & no range

By Hamish Graham

The Catena Institute of Wine – the research organisation founded by Dr Laura Catena – has unveiled a new low & no alcohol range, Domaine EdeM (Elena de Mendoza). The Institute’s “science-led” approach has seen them develop four fresh SKUs.

The EdeM team, led by the Institute’s Agustin Silva (pictured, left) and Dante McDermott Catena (pictured, right), have utilised a variety of techniques to create the wines, including the use of high-altitude Verjus grapes, Argentine botanicals and “gentle alcohol-removal techniques”.

The project, which took five years to develop, already launched in Argentina in early 2025, with listing in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants, including two-starred Aramburu in Buenos Aires. The range set to be available to the UK trade via Enotria from January 2026 onwards.

In spring of this year, the range was launched in the US.

The Institute’s founder, Catena, was ambitious when setting out her vision to enter the low & no market.

She commented: “When we started EdeM, I confirmed what everybody had told me, that there were great-tasting dealcoholised beers but no drinkable dealcoholised wines. To this day, the no-alcohol wine space is filled with dealcoholised wine from high-yielding, warm climate vineyards.

“At the Catena Institute, we think that the ‘wine is made in the vineyard’ philosophy should also apply to NOLO drinks. This is why we are using our highest quality Chardonnay vitis vinifera must and Verjus, as well as meticulously chosen natural botanicals.”

The range includes the 0% abv N.0 Rosæ – a sparkling rosé, gently fermented at low temperatures then vacuum-distilled to remove alcohol. Brunette (0.4% abv) and Blonde (0% abv) are produced from Verjus grapes and must from Chardonnay grapes drawn from Mendoza’s Uco Valley – each respective wine utilising a different array of botanicals.

Rounding off the range is the low alcohol (7% abv) Uco Stones made from mountain Chardonnay blended with Verjus and Chardonnay from the Valley.









