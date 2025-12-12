EWGA announces exclusive partnership with North Macedonian winery

By Oliver Catchpole

Family-owned independent wine supplier EWGA wines has announced an exclusive UK import partnership with Château Kamnik, bringing the North Macedonian winery’s range to the UK for the first time.

Founded in 2004, just outside the city of Skopje, Château Kamnik has rapidly become one of the leading wine producers in the Balkans.

The producer has gained international recognition – and won multiple awards – for its distinctive wines, which bear the mark of the unique terroir of the Vardar River Valley.

It focuses on low-yield vineyards, utilising modern winemaking techniques to revive indigenous Balkan grape varieties, including Vranec (of which North Macedonia is the biggest grower in the world).

The country’s winemaking heritage dates back over 2,000 years, with archaeological evidence dating back to at least the 13th century BCE and the cult of Dionysus.

Château Kamnik aims to combine this ancient heritage with modern innovation, creating “wines with freshness, depth and elegance”.

Commenting on the new partnership, Adrian Moeckell, MD at EWGA Wines, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Château Kamnik to the UK.

“There is growing interest in the UK for emerging regions with authentic stories and strong winemaking identities. Château Kamnik fits this perfectly.

“The wines deliver exceptional quality and character, with wines that are both distinctive and commercially appealing.”

The range being introduced to the UK includes Château Kamnik’s Winemaker’s Selection (both white and red), Chardonnay Barrel Fermented, Viognier (pictured), Monte, Pinot Noir, Ten Barrels Cabernet Sauvignon and Vranec Grand Reserva.

Moeckell added: “In an increasingly competitive market, the UK trade is looking for innovation, authenticity, and value.

“Château Kamnik offers all three, and we are excited to share their story and wines with the UK.”

EWGA wines was established in 1972 and has a strong presence across the UK, supplying regional wholesalers, breweries, hospitality venues and independent retailers.

Its goal is to support its partners with meticulously selected, high-quality wines, that offer both value and discovery.









