The Whisky Exchange unveils Indian agave spirit range

By Hamish Graham

The Whisky Exchange and The Whisky Exchange Trade have announced the addition of Maya Pistola Agavepura – India’s first aged 100% agave spirit – to its portfolio.

Produced in the state of Goa, the brand was founded by restauranteur Rakshay Dhariwal, though it almost faced ruin in 2021 due to a fire at its original distillery. The team relaunched in 2022 and have gained international acclaim since then – the brand having collected over 30 international awards including a Double Gold at the SIP Awards.

The history of agave in India stretches back to the 1800s, when the plant was transported to India from Mexico by Queen Victoria, who used the plants to fence railway tracks in the Raj. Agave Americana has since flourished in the Deccan Plateau thanks to its arid climate, where Maya Pistola’s agave is sourced today.

Founder of Maya Pistola, Dhariwal, is optimistic about the category’s potential in the British market: “We are excited to not only launch the award-winning Maya Pistola in the UK, but also create a cornerstone for a brand new category in the global spirits market, Agavepura.”

He added: “Maya Pistola is not just another agave spirit; it is a declaration of purity and provenance. Crafted on the Highlands of the Deccan Plateau in India to be both 100% agave and additive-free.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Speciality Drinks and The Whiskey Exchange to create a new category of premium agave that will redefine the future of agave spirits.”

The Whisky Exchange has recently expanded its agave spirit offer including the addition of a Queensland, Australia-based producer. Harpers spoke to The Whisky Exchange's Dawn Davies earlier this month about the intriguing category – you can read the article here.










