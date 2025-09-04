F1 partners with Moët Hennessy-backed 0% sparkling French Bloom

By Hamish Graham

French Bloom has been announced as the official non-alcohol sparkling wine of Formula 1. The move comes as a part of the wider partnership between the famed racing series and LVMH.

A minority stake was taken in French Bloom by LVMH in October 2024, the first non-alcoholic drink to be backed by the luxury goods giant’s wine and spirits division, Moët Hennessy.

The brand’s wines will be served across F1 hospitality settings, including in their Paddock Clubs, the F1 Garage and other spaces, throughout grand prix weekends.

The company was founded by Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski in 2019, with the venture supported by CEO Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger who has extensive experience in the production of Cognac and Champagne. In terms of the latter, he founded the house of Frerejean Frères Champagne in 2005 alongside his brothers.

Commenting on the fresh venture, co-founder Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Formula 1 to usher in a new era of celebration – one that looks boldly to the future and is defined by excellence in every detail.

“Our sparkling cuvées unite centuries of French winemaking savoir-faire with cutting-edge innovation, offering a sophisticated alcohol-free sparkling for those who lead with intention and set the pace for what’s next.”

COO of F1, Emily Prazer, echoes this optimism.

She added: “We are delighted to add French Bloom to our ever-expanding list of Moët Hennessy brands partnering with the sport.

“The addition of French Bloom brings further variety to our hospitality beverages portfolio allowing us to cater for all guests and offer them an elevated real sense of luxury when they attend a Grand Prix.”

Earlier this year French Bloom launched an Extra Brut wine, made from 100% Chardonnay grapes and containing zero sugar. This swelled French Bloom’s ranks to four, joining its Le Blanc, Le Rosé and La Cuvée Vintage wines.

Owing to Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger experience in Cognac production, French Bloom wines utilise a dealcoholisation process akin to that seen in the production of the famed brandy. The non-alcoholic producer creates a base wine which is then dealcoholised, utilising grapes drawn from vineyards in the Languedoc’s Limoux, with the belief the aromatic profile of these warm climate-grown grapes will be maintained after dealcoholisation.

Since 2021 French Bloom has expanded to 50 markets including the United Kingdom, being served at Michelen-starred restaurants including London’s Hide and Frog by Adam Handling.









