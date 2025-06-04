Subscriber login Close [x]
Bibendum launches London Sommelier Sprint

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  04 June, 2025

Distributor Bibendum Wine is launching a race across London for sommeliers.

The London Sommelier Sprint will take place on Monday 14 July, tasking sommeliers with ‘racing’ across four venues and blind tasting a series of wines from Bibendum’s portfolio.

The somms will be in teams of two and the winning team – those who finish first with the most correct answers in the quickest time – will be awarded a trip to one of Bibendum’s producers, Giovanni Rosso in Italy, a small winery in the heart of Serralunga d'Alba, Barolo. All participants will receive a crate of wine.

Andrew Ingham, sales director at Bibendum said: "At Bibendum, we don’t do boring. Wine should be fun, a bit wild, and full of energy, just like this event. So we’re throwing a wine-themed race across London, with sommeliers from all over the UK taking part. It’s never been done before, and that’s the point.

“We’re working with our customers, from beautiful restaurants to slick hotel bars, turning their venues into checkpoints on a route that celebrates the people, place, and spirit of this city. It’s about community, creativity and showing that wine doesn’t have to play by the old rules."

Sommeliers who want to take part can register their interest via Eventbrite or their account manager. Selected participants will be notified by 13 June.



