Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Michael Saunders, Bibendum Wine

By Harpers Editorial team

Following another turbulent year for the drinks trade, Michael Saunders, head of partnerships at C&C Group, reflects on the highs and lows of 2022, plus the hopes and plans for the business in the year ahead.

How has business been for you across 2022 when compared with 2019?

In parts good – perhaps surprisingly so. In parts challenging. I have seen a few peers from other wine businesses over the past weeks and we do seem to reminisce for days past when running a business seemed simpler. Perhaps as we age, memories are fading… But what has been great to see is the steeliness of our team to get things done well; and the remarkable agility of our customers to rise to navigate their many challenges.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2022?

We have continued to see that consumers are engaging with quality in all categories. Great restaurants and hotels are doing well and selling excellent products; the independents continue to sell really fabulous wines and spirits; and the mults are ambitious with their ranges. Long may this continues

And the lows?

All has been heard before – logistics/costs/recruitment within operations. I could go on. But with the added twist of political indecisiveness, it makes planning and execution that much more complicated, with the added need of increased working capital allocation.

More specifically, how has the cost-of-living crisis and inflationary pressures impacted and what as a business have you done to help mitigate the effects for you and your customers?

All of us in the business are working very hard to give our customers the stability and good service they need. Easy to type, but much harder to deliver in today’s world. C&C are allocating the resource, time and infrastructure to succeed. That’s what is needed – and to have a very robust financial base to operate from is a huge benefit. And a security for our customers

How much of a concern is the proposed change to the duty regime?

The fact that this has been packaged as simplification and fairness does test my sense of humour. Of course it’s a concern – and I can only hope sense will prevail. Miles Beale and the WSTA team are engaged with Government with very sensible arguments and ideas to try and make the end result work. We all need to rally behind them.

In terms of the product itself and drinking occasions, which current trends in the drinks world would you predict to continue to grow and why?

We have seen the ‘less but better’ trend for a while. And this will continue. The rise of no and lo will also continue, with some very innovative drinks coming to market. The speed of development is remarkable. The challenge is to keep emerging drinkers engaged with wine, as temperance seems to be increasing (certainly not with my children though).

As a business, what goals have you set for 2023 and how do you expect to achieve them?

C&C have ambitious plans for 2023 and beyond. Despite some potential macro headwinds, we see real opportunities and will work hard to grab those. For Bibendum [owned by C&C] that will mean more, better, faster!

More generally, in terms of business, how do you predict the drinks landscape will look this time next year?

Every time I have been asked this I get it completely wrong. I have assumed that supplier consolidation will come for several years. It hasn’t! If I keep predicting it, one year I might be right.







Quick fire questions:

Champagne or English sparkling?

Both. It’s fascinating to watch the incredible success of English sparkling

Cocktail or straight spirit?

Cocktail – I have just had some premade cans from Easy Liquor delivered home. They are fabulous for lazy days...

Riesling or Chardonnay?

I do tend to revert to white Burgundy frequently…

Pinot Noir or Bordeaux-style blend?

Good Pinot; and increasingly well made Bordeaux at sensible prices

Michelin starred or relaxed bistro?

Relaxed bistro – Dorian has just opened near me in London. Fantastic!

Desert island tipple?

Sauternes (Yquem ’67 Andrew if you would) – strange perhaps, but a great wine to keep going back to



(...we'll see what we can do Michael, Ed)







