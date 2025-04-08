Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Rhône champion Matt Walls

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  08 April, 2025

Andrew Catchpole catches up with the UK’s leading Rhône expert ahead of his inaugural Rhône Roots Tasting in London.

I think the Rhône is in a bit of a sweet spot at the moment, people are aware that these are authentic wines of place. This is a region with 2,000 years of history, but when you visit, you meet the families themselves, in the vineyard, so these aren’t people in an ivory tower. They are quite relatable wines in many ways, and quite affordable, from the bottom to the top. You can find a lot of value, whether it’s a weekday wine or for a special occasion. And about 20% of the Rhône Valley is now certified organic.

I used to live there and I still get there when I can, five or six times a year to talk to the vignerons. There are some quite difficult economic headwinds, so I thought, ‘what can I do after so many of these winemakers have opened their doors to me for so many years? Perhaps I can return the favour a little bit, maybe I can put on an event’.

This could also be useful to the UK trade. We still don’t have a complete understanding of the Rhône. We’re brilliant at Bordeaux and Burgundy, but the Rhône is often where people start their journey in wine, they know Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas and Vacqueyras, but how many have a good understanding of Vinsobres, of Lirac, of Tavel? Some fabulous wines are being made in these smaller appellations. I hope this event will give people a more complete wunderstanding of what’s going on in the Rhône Valley.

The Rhône Roots Tasting is on 30 April at Lumiere London Underwood in London N1.








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Friday read: How a 200% tariff on Europ...

Winecap: High demand growth expected for...

Majestic acquires Enotria&Coe

Bolivian winery among the winners at Old...

Industry bemoans 'April fool’s joke' as...

Scotch whisky slapped with 10% US tariffs

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95