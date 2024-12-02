New Zealand to celebrate 30 years of 'sustainable winegrowing'

By James Lawrence

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ) programme, spearheaded by five wineries in the late 20th century.

Since that time, SWNZ has assumed a role of major importance in the nation's burgeoning wine industry, with 96% of vineyards now certified as sustainably farmed.

The NZ Winegrowers body also highlights that exports of New Zealand wine exceeded $2b in value in 2024 – a significant gain over the 2002 figure of $246m per annum – with that growth being underpinned by the industry's sustainable approach.

The SWNZ programme focuses on six key metrics: climate change, water, waste, plant protection, soil and people.

According to NZ Winegrowers: “In 1995, after researching international options the previous year, five enthusiastic vineyards participated in the first scorecard system to measure impacts over time and encourage positive enhancements to vineyard management. This trial resulted in the framework for the new sustainability programme that was later named Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ).

“In 2004 independent audits were introduced for vineyards, and two years later they were introduced for participating wineries. The next milestone occurred in 2007/2008. Creating a brand logo that could only be obtained for wine when 100% of the grapes and the winemaking facilities were certified by SWNZ.”

Fabian Yukich, chair of New Zealand Winegrowers, commented: “The industry leaders were passionate and innovative. They could see the opportunities for an export-focused wine industry. They knew the importance of sustainability to ensure New Zealand wine would be internationally renowned for its premium reputation. They also believed the way forward was to unite winegrowers and winemakers. Working together would ensure success.

“One thing that has remained constant for the last thirty years and will continue to reassure wine lovers around the world, is the high level of commitment New Zealand wine has to a sustainable future that drives its unique and distinctive wines.”







