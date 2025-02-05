New Zealand pioneer Peter Babich passes away

By Jo Gilbert

Peter Babich, second generation head of the Babich family and a giant of the New Zealand wine industry, has passed away at the age of 92.

David Babich – Peter’s son and CEO of Babich Wines – paid tribute to a man of “incredible vision, integrity, and passion for his family and craft” who spent over 70 years in the wine industry.

Peter passed away on 2 February.

“On behalf of the Babich family, and with great sadness, I would like to announce the passing of my father, Peter John Babich [who] was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle,” David said.

He went on to praise the New Zealand Wine Hall of Famer for helping to establish Babich Wines as an internationally recognised brand with an “eye for innovation and respect for tradition”.

He added: “However, it was his warm personality, tireless dedication and genuine care for people that leaves the greatest legacy, both in our family and across the wine community. He will be deeply missed.”

Peter Babich was born into a winemaking family on 20 June 1932, with his father Josip having founded Babich Wines in 1916. He joined the family winery in 1949, aged just 17, and over a seven decades played a critical role in transforming the company into one of New Zealand’s leading wine producers. The company’s wines are now exported to over 60 markets around the world.

Throughout his career, Peter’s leadership and contributions to the wine sector were widely acknowledged. He was instrumental in establishing the wine export certification process which helped pave the way for the growth of New Zealand wine on the world stage. Closer to home, he focused on expanding the company’s vineyards and production capacity while maintaining committed to quality.

Peter’s dedication was also recognised through numerous industry accolades and leadership roles. Peter became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1989. In 1995, he was made a Fellow of the Wine Institute of New Zealand. In 2015, he was inducted into the New Zealand Wine Hall of Fame.

Peter Babich is survived by his wife, Lise Babich, his sons Joseph, David and Michael, his daughters-in-law Julie and Paula, and grandchildren Peter, Luke, Annelise, Sophia and Amara.









