Millésime BIO due to become the focal point for wine and industry issues

Promotional Feature

The 32nd edition of the world’s largest trade exhibition for organic wines and beverage alcohol takes place in Montpellier (France) next January: 11,000 trade buyers due to attend.

Since it was founded in 1993 by organic winegrowers in Occitania, South of France, Millésime BIO has become the largest fair showcase in the world for organic wines, along with beers, ciders and other alcoholic beverages produced organically.

Every year, the wine professional event brings together over 11,000 buyers, wine merchants, sommeliers, bar and restaurant managers, wholesalers, traders, importers and supermarket buyers from around fifty countries across the globe.

Registrations: www.millesime-bio.com

An exhibition with a mission

Millésime BIO is unique among major exhibitions in that all exhibitors are supplied with the same exhibition equipment, irrespective of their resources. Consequently, Millésime BIO is an exhibition focused on people and driven by a sense of values that is also reflected in its determination to keep its environmental impact to an absolute minimum. The exhibition furniture used is the same every year, making it sustainable. Also, all the bottles, corks, canvases and carpets are collected so that they can be re-used or, failing that, upcycled or recycled. In 2025, this will also be true for opened wine bottles which will be collected every evening in the tasting area and used to make organic vinegar.

An exhibition catering to its exhibitors

Millésime BIO is also ramping up the resources designed for the 11,000 trade buyers due to attend so as to facilitate networking with exhibitors. Visitors will discover a new platform for making appointments and an optimised version of the mobile application. The app will help them select exhibitors using a large number of filters: product categories, geographical designations, types of packaging and complementary endorsements for instance.

Visitors will also have access to an even broader choice of products with the arrival of no-low drinks at the fair and the return of the Beer&Bio, Cider&Bio and Spirit&Bio areas as well as zones in the self-serve tasting area dedicated to bulk wines from the Occitania region, and for the first time, wines made from resistant grape varieties.

A new corner with Biodyvin producers’ organisation

Millésime BIO is enhancing the visibility of schemes that are complementary to organic farming. In conjunction with the Biodyvin producers’ organisation, which next year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, the organisers are hosting an innovative corner so that all Biodyvin members can be gathered in the same hall, but without undermining appellation diversity which is the exhibition’s key trait.

Key figures

5 product categories (wine, beer, cider, spirits, no-low and other drinks)

1,500 exhibitors from 16 countries, 17% first-time exhibitors

+10,000 organic products

11,000 trade buyers and 50 countries represented

To find out more, visit www.millesime-bio.com/en