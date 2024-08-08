Five awarded 2024 Alexa Camus Golden Vines Spirits Scholarships

By James Bayley

Camus Cognac, Liquid Icons and the Gérard Basset Foundation have announced the recipients of the 2024 Alexa Camus Golden Vines Scholarships in spirits.

Designed to promote diversity within the spirits industry, the scholarships will fund the winners’ WSET in Spirits courses and provide a five-day immersion at Camus’ headquarters and distillery in Cognac, where they will gain direct experience with the Camus team.

Eighteen applications were submitted from 11 countries, with the judges selecting the following individuals after interviews with shortlisted candidates: Jenipher Adero Achola from Kenya, Yevhenii Homeniuk from France, Scott Lam from Malaysia, Bhoomi Salvekar from the UK and Aman Shinde from India.

Alexa Camus DipWSET (pictured), vice president of the board and namesake of the scholarships, expressed that these awards are meant to empower the winners to impact the spirits industry significantly.

“It's a testament to the enduring legacy of knowledge, and an invitation to a craft world of spirits, as rich and complex as the finest aged Cognac. The scholars will have a part in shaping the future, one sip at a time,” she said.

Camus, vice president of the board at Camus Cognac, is a key figure in the leadership of the largest family-owned independent Cognac house, which has been in existence since 1863. She is a 5th generation steward of the Camus legacy alongside her husband, Cyril Camus, who serves as board president and CEO.







