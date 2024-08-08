Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Five awarded 2024 Alexa Camus Golden Vines Spirits Scholarships

By James Bayley
Published:  08 August, 2024

Camus Cognac, Liquid Icons and the Gérard Basset Foundation have announced the recipients of the 2024 Alexa Camus Golden Vines Scholarships in spirits. 

Designed to promote diversity within the spirits industry, the scholarships will fund the winners’ WSET in Spirits courses and provide a five-day immersion at Camus’ headquarters and distillery in Cognac, where they will gain direct experience with the Camus team.

Eighteen applications were submitted from 11 countries, with the judges selecting the following individuals after interviews with shortlisted candidates: Jenipher Adero Achola from Kenya, Yevhenii Homeniuk from France, Scott Lam from Malaysia, Bhoomi Salvekar from the UK and Aman Shinde from India.

Alexa Camus DipWSET (pictured), vice president of the board and namesake of the scholarships, expressed that these awards are meant to empower the winners to impact the spirits industry significantly. 

“It's a testament to the enduring legacy of knowledge, and an invitation to a craft world of spirits, as rich and complex as the finest aged Cognac. The scholars will have a part in shaping the future, one sip at a time,” she said.

Camus, vice president of the board at Camus Cognac, is a key figure in the leadership of the largest family-owned independent Cognac house, which has been in existence since 1863. She is a 5th generation steward of the Camus legacy alongside her husband, Cyril Camus, who serves as board president and CEO. 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hospitality industry welcomes interest r...

New hybrid wine launches at Tesco

Waitrose expands spirits range with Mang...

Founder regains control of Master of Malt

Languedoc on rise in UK

Michael Saunders: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95