Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

González Byass USA merges with Carolina Wine Brands USA

By James Bayley
Published:  26 July, 2024

González Byass USA, the US subsidiary of Spanish wine producer González Byass, has merged with Carolina Wine Brands USA.

Effective 18 July 2024, Carolina Wine Brands joins the existing portfolio of González Byass USA, led by CEO Andrew Sinclair. Mark Raymond, current vice president of national sales at Carolina Wine Brands, has become the commercial director at González Byass USA, along with other key commercial personnel from Carolina Wine Brands.

“Merging Carolina Wine Brands into our business strengthens our national footprint and allows us to add resources to our sales efforts across the country,” said Sinclair (pictured). “We are incredibly excited to incorporate these exceptional premium and luxury offerings into the Gonzalez Byass USA portfolio and welcome the support and experience the Carolina Wine Brands team will bring to our organisation.”

González Byass USA is an exclusive national importer of a select portfolio of international fine wines and spirits, including the González Byass family-owned brands from Spain, Chile and Mexico.

Carolina Wine Brands USA was established as a US subsidiary of storied Chilean producer Vina Santa Carolina, founded in 1875. 

The Carolina Wine Brands additions to the González Byass USA portfolio include Santa Carolina, Vina Ochagavia and Vina Casablanca from Chile, along with respected Argentinian producer Finca El Origen from the Uco Valley, plus a range of Italian producers including Cantine Spinelli from Abruzzo, Gianni Gagliardo from Barolo, Tenuta Garetto, a Barbera producer in the heart of the new Nizza DOCG, Villa M, a lower alcohol sweet wine, Conte Brandolini D’Adda from Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Amarone Classico producer Le Ragose. From France, the expanded portfolio welcomes old vine specialist Chateau Saint-Roch from the Côtes du Roussillon under the stewardship of Jean-Marc Lafage.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hospitality insolvencies rise 20% over p...

Gusbourne explores potential sale

The Drinks Trust inducts five new trustees

Record number of gold medals at WineGB a...

Champagne prepares for upcoming harvest

Maison Ferrand completes acquisition of...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95