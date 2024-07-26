González Byass USA merges with Carolina Wine Brands USA

By James Bayley

González Byass USA, the US subsidiary of Spanish wine producer González Byass, has merged with Carolina Wine Brands USA.

Effective 18 July 2024, Carolina Wine Brands joins the existing portfolio of González Byass USA, led by CEO Andrew Sinclair. Mark Raymond, current vice president of national sales at Carolina Wine Brands, has become the commercial director at González Byass USA, along with other key commercial personnel from Carolina Wine Brands.

“Merging Carolina Wine Brands into our business strengthens our national footprint and allows us to add resources to our sales efforts across the country,” said Sinclair (pictured). “We are incredibly excited to incorporate these exceptional premium and luxury offerings into the Gonzalez Byass USA portfolio and welcome the support and experience the Carolina Wine Brands team will bring to our organisation.”

González Byass USA is an exclusive national importer of a select portfolio of international fine wines and spirits, including the González Byass family-owned brands from Spain, Chile and Mexico.

Carolina Wine Brands USA was established as a US subsidiary of storied Chilean producer Vina Santa Carolina, founded in 1875.

The Carolina Wine Brands additions to the González Byass USA portfolio include Santa Carolina, Vina Ochagavia and Vina Casablanca from Chile, along with respected Argentinian producer Finca El Origen from the Uco Valley, plus a range of Italian producers including Cantine Spinelli from Abruzzo, Gianni Gagliardo from Barolo, Tenuta Garetto, a Barbera producer in the heart of the new Nizza DOCG, Villa M, a lower alcohol sweet wine, Conte Brandolini D’Adda from Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Amarone Classico producer Le Ragose. From France, the expanded portfolio welcomes old vine specialist Chateau Saint-Roch from the Côtes du Roussillon under the stewardship of Jean-Marc Lafage.







