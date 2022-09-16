The nitty gritty of soil data

When it comes to battling climate change, working closely with the vineyard is a given. Yet, as time goes on – and the climate becomes more unpredictable – the role of technology is growing in tandem with approaches that seek to have minimal interference with the land; and where that interference is necessary, using data to carry out the best possible response.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.