Rounding up Roussillon

The Roussillon’s time is coming. Technology has moved on and there are some really great protagonists down there that know their stuff… it’s my favourite area, it’s wild and rugged and just so exciting.” So says Steve Daniel, Hallgarten & Novum’s roaming buyer, who is well known for his championing of less well-recognised but exciting ‘emerging’ regions and their wines. As such, it’s quite a commendation and, increasingly, he is not alone in championing the potential of France’s Catalan corner.