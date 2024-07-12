Campari Group’s Francesco Cruciani joins WSTA executive board

By James Bayley

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has welcomed a new board member, adding another major global spirit brand to its executive board.

Francesco Cruciani joined Campari Group in 2007 as marketing manager and was appointed Italian marketing director in 2009 before becoming MD of the Italian market in 2014. After successfully managing the Italian market for four years, Cruciani took on a global role as MD of group marketing capabilities and direct-to-consumer, leading the group's digital transformation. In 2020, he became MD for Italian icons (Aperol, Campari, Amaro brands), overseeing the portfolio globally.

Cruciani (pictured) moved to London in October 2022 to become MD of Campari Group’s UK operations, including the opening of the new regional headquarters, Campari House, on Great Portland Street.

The WSTA recruits wine and spirit experts to complement the board’s range of businesses and skillsets, ensuring they offer top products and services and represent the full spectrum of the UK wine and spirit industry, including to the government.

Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, said: “I am very pleased to announce that Francesco Cruciani from Campari Group has joined the WSTA board. He is yet another highly regarded global drinks expert from a recognised and respected global player. He will be able to offer ideas and great counsel to the executive board and WSTA team.

“We believe that our member companies will benefit from the mix of global, SME, producer and retail board members who will help us guide the sector at the dawn of a new political landscape.”

Mark Riley, chair of the WSTA board, added: “The industry once again enters a new chapter with a new government at the helm. This will offer us a new set of challenges but also opportunities. Our primary focus is to ensure that the WSTA works closely with a new Labour government to iron out barriers to trade and embrace new opportunities.

“We are delighted that Francesco has taken a seat at the board to help us with the WSTA’s ongoing efforts to represent its members and the wider wine and spirit industry.”

Francesco attended his first WSTA board meeting on Thursday, 11 July 2024.







