WSTA strengthens board with two new appointments

By Mathew Lyons

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has added to new members to its board as it looks ahead to Brexit.

The new appointees are Brad Madigan, managing director for Campari Group UK, and Sébastien Desreumaux, chief executive of iForce and Eddie Stobart Contract Logistics.

The addition of a leading European spirits producer and a household-name logistics company is intended to bolster the board’s expertise as the industry readies itself for a challenging new trading environment, particularly in the event of a ‘no-deal’ exit from the EU.

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, said: “The WSTA continues to fortify its board team and I am delighted to welcome both Brad and Sébastien. We represent the big and the small, bringing together domestic and international businesses and uniting producers, suppliers, logistical firms and retailers – all crucial players in the wine and spirit trade.

“Each member of our board brings to the table a different set of skills that means the WSTA can cover every issue facing this diverse sector. The WSTA is doing more than ever before for its members and the industry in these uncertain and testing times.”

Michael Saunders, newly-appointed chairman of the WSTA, said: “I am very pleased to welcome both Brad and Sébastien to the board. Their wealth of experience in two different fields brings a good balance which will strengthen the WSTA board.

“Brad’s extensive knowledge of the global spirits industry and expertise in the world of importing is a tremendous asset to the board. Equally, Sébastien’s years of experience of the vast supply chain which our industry relies upon to trade will add two important voices to the WSTA boardroom.

“I look forward to working with them both, along with the rest of the board as we see out 2019 and move forward into 2020.”

Madigan has over 20 years experience in the FMCG sector, 14 of them in drinks. He worked in customer-focused and leadership roles at Unilever and Diageo before joining Campari Group as part of the Australian start-up team in January 2010.

Desreumaux has worked for more than two decades in every part of the supply chain for international logistics companies. He has been a member of the supply chain committee of the European Petrochemical Association and a board member of the French road-freight transport economic committee.