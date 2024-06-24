Abruzzo wine implements ‘Abruzzo Model’

By James Bayley

The Abruzzo wine region is undergoing a significant transformation with the introduction of the ‘Abruzzo Model’.

The strategic overhaul of the region's DOCs (Denominazione di Origine Controllata) and DOCGs (Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita) was first launched at this year’s Vinitaly and aims to enhance the quality and prestige of Abruzzo wines.

As a result, Pecorino, Cerasuolo and Trebbiano D'Abruzzo Superiore will soon be introduced to the market under the new model, with Montepulciano D'Abruzzo to follow after proper ageing.

The primary goals are twofold: to highlight the distinctive characteristics of individual terroirs and to establish a clear hierarchy within the wine denominations. This structured approach is intended to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions, fostering a deeper understanding of Abruzzo wines.

Alessandro Nicodemi, president of the Consorzio Tutela Vini D'Abruzzo, emphasised the importance of adapting to modern market demands influenced by trends, consumer preferences and economic pressures: “It becomes essential for the territories to equip themselves with flexible, effective tools that can be transparent to the consumer,” Nicodemi said.

“For this reason, we have adopted precise rules aimed at enhancing those productions characterised by stricter production measures, especially those destined for ageing for important and distinctive reserves of the different provincial territories. It was therefore decided to obligatorily accompany the mention of 'Superiore' with the subzones Colline Pescaresi, Colline Teramane, Terre de L'Aquila, Terre di Chieti for all varieties produced,” he added.

This restructuring mandates that both ‘Superiore’ and ‘Riserva’ classifications prominently feature the provincial subzone on their labels. Future iterations will further refine this system, eventually incorporating smaller designations such as UGA (Unità Geografiche Aggiuntive), with potential mentions of single vineyards.

The Abruzzo Model will also consolidate regional IGPs (Indicazione Geografica Protetta) into a unified Regional Indication: Terre d'Abruzzo IGP.







