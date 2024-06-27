Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Arthur Ng, Vinum Eurus

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  27 June, 2024

Andrew Catchpole meets a boutique importer of high-quality Chinese wines which could change perception of this country’s winemaking abilities.

I went to Edinburgh Uni and led the blind-tasting team for a long time, but I also worked in on-trade and off-trade in Edinburgh; Majestic, some wine bars and wine shops. We set up Vinum Eurus, from the Greek word for the east winds, last December, looking to change perception of Chinese wines.

Many people have questioned the quality of Chinese wine, so we want to become the experts for Chinese wine representation in the UK. At the moment we have seven wineries from all six major wine regions, and we hope to show people the diversity as well as the varietals – new approaches, new styles, not just Cabernet and Chardonnay.

I’ve been blown away by some of the wines we’ve tried, often from high-altitude and far-flung provinces, so we decided the time was right. Before, as with many other people, tasting Chinese wine, it didn’t feel good enough to take on to the world stage. But that has changed. The producers have more experience, more expertise, more focus. Visiting China, talking to people on the local scene, with the consumption of wine declining in China, we thought we can help with export. We also have the backing of government support to help with exports.

We are focused on the UK, because it is such a mature and fiercely competitive market, and we now have wines we are proud to show as Chinese wines. We want to show these wines can compete here. If successful, it will give us the confidence to look at other markets.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Lay & Wheeler announces key appointments

Gen Z shifts towards low & no alcohol am...

Chile launches first WineTech Fund to bo...

Whisky association urges duty cut after...

Berry Bros. and Tuscan producer Bibi Gra...

Wine tourism booms in the UK as visits t...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95