Norwich Wine Week returns for second year

By James Bayley
Published:  05 June, 2024

Norwich Wine Week is set to return this month, offering attendees a chance to sample a diverse array of wines from vineyards across Norfolk and beyond. 

This year’s event, organised by Norwich BID and Visit Norwich, will be held in Chapelfield Gardens from 14-16 June, featuring bookable afternoon and evening sessions. Winemakers and merchants will showcase a variety of local and international wines. General admission is £15 per person, including entry, samples and a goodie bag, with an additional £10 for access to the tasting tent. The festival will also feature live music, food vendors and a bar for non-wine drinkers.

In addition to the festival, a nine-day showcase from 14-22 June will take place at various venues throughout Norwich. Notable events include a five-course wine pairing dinner at Brix and Bones and a Women in Winemaking event at Benedicts.

In a similar vein, Bristol recently hosted its wine festival in April. The event, led by Oz Clarke and Tom Surgey, showcased wine producers from around the globe. This initiative provided a platform for both novice and seasoned wine enthusiasts to discover new wines and enjoy special show offers.

Norwich Wine Week also coincides with English Wine Week, the national celebration of English wines. Taking place from 15-23 June, the events for English Wine Week include trade tastings, public vineyard tours and wine dinners across the country, highlighting the thriving UK viticulture industry. 

The success of Bristol Wine Fest and Norwich Wine Week suggests that other UK cities, particularly those near vineyards, could benefit from hosting similar events. Such festivals not only promote local and international wines but also support the growing UK wine industry. With increasing interest in locally produced wines, these festivals provide valuable opportunities for education, enjoyment and economic growth.

For more information on Norwich Wine Week and to book tickets click here

