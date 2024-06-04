Five minutes with Pablo Vega Puyol, Morandé Wine Group

By Andrew Catchpole

Andrew Catchpole asks Pablo Vega Puyol, people & sustainability manager at Morandé Wine Group, why waste management is important and how smaller producers can best implement their own programme.

We fully recognise the importance of waste management and its impact on both the environment and operational efficiency. As such, when considering the economics of waste management, we accept there may be additional costs associated with moving towards zero, or reduced, waste – especially in the initial implementation of new technologies or processes. However, we also appreciate that good waste management can lead to significant long-term savings.

For companies with limited resources, it’s advisable to start with simple yet effective measures, such as waste separation at the source to facilitate subsequent recycling or reuse. Exploring collaborations with local suppliers offering recycling, or material reuse solutions, is also worth considering. Regarding available resources, there are various online guides and training programmes that can be highly beneficial. We also recommend seeking support from the Ministry of the Environment, local Chambers of Commerce, or business associations that often provide specific resources and guidance on environmental management.

Additionally, it’s crucial to raise awareness and train internal teams to foster a culture of waste reduction and good environmental practices.











