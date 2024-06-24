Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Jerry Lockspeiser: Are we getting the most from our marketing spend?

By Jerry Lockspeiser
Published:  24 June, 2024

I like to consider myself an open minded, flexible kind of guy. But when I ran businesses I could sense the shutters coming down every time we had a management discussion about how much to spend on marketing.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Caution advised on over-hyping the Engli...

Gen Z shifts towards low and no alcohol...

Chile launches first WineTech Fund to bo...

Wine tourism booms in the UK as visits t...

Gilby lauds ‘new era’ at landmark CEE ta...

TWE reports surge in Chinese demand post...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

...

North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

...

Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95