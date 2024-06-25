Producer Q&A: Marchese Lamberto Frescobaldi, Marchesi Frescobaldi

By James Bayley

The Italian wine company has been working on a unique rehabilitation programme for inmates of Gorgona prison. By James Bayley.

In a blend of social responsibility and winemaking excellence, Marchese Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi, embarked on a project with the Gorgona Penal Institute. This unique endeavour takes place on Gorgona Island, Italy’s last remaining prison island, where inmates are allowed to learn the art of winemaking. The project not only produces quality wines but also offers inmates a chance for rehabilitation and a fresh start. In this Q&A, Marchese Frescobaldi shares insights into the inspiration behind this initiative, its impact on the inmates and the future of this intriguing fusion of philanthropy and viticulture.

What motivated you to become involved in the winemaking project on the island of Gorgona?

The project at the prison of Gorgona started in 2012, when I was the only one, out of the 100 wineries contacted, who replied to the letter of the prison director, asking for someone who could take care of the vineyard and the winemaking. More than 10 years later, the Gorgona prison project helps inmates who spend the final years of their sentence, while hired by Frescobaldi, working and living in close contact with nature while developing skills to support their return to society and the workforce.

How many hectares does the vineyard comprise and how many bottles do you produce a year?

The vineyard area is 2.5ha planted in iron-rich soils of east-facing vines protected from winds, with an annual production of 9,000 bottles. The wines produced at Gorgona are Gorgona Costa Toscana Bianco IGT, which is a blend of Vermentino and Ansonica, and Gorgona Costa Toscana Rosso IGT, from Sangiovese and Vermentino Nero.

The vineyard is managed organically and the wines are produced on site in the small local cellar.

How many inmates are currently involved in the programme and how does the Gorgona project contribute to the broader goals of rehabilitation and reducing recidivism rates?

Every year the inmates working in the vineyards rotate and they receive a salary from Marchesi Frescobaldi. Frescobaldi allows them to be hired in other Frescobaldi estates in Tuscany for one year. Certainly, the primary motivation for Frescobaldi to join was the possibility to provide the inmates with professional experience and skills in the viticultural sector, under the supervision of agronomists and winemakers. The world recidivism rate is up to 87%, but with the Gorgona project, we were able to certify that the recidivism rate dropped to close to 0% in the past few years.

What roles and responsibilities do the inmates have in the vineyard?

Thanks to our winemakers and agronomists, they acquire agricultural and viticultural skills, they learn how to manage the vineyard. Frescobaldi’s viticultural know-how on Gorgona Island is at the service of the inmates, helping them learn new skills and abilities, making them gain faith in the future but, most of all, that everyone deserves a second chance.

According to the prison rules it’s not possible for them to drink the wine they produce, unless the director of the island allows them the day that we present the new vintage on the island.

How does the project positively impact the prison guards?

A project like Gorgona can have a positive influence on everybody who plays a role in it, from the inmates to all the people involved in the penitentiary. Working and living closely in this type of environment makes them experience first hand the power of second chances.

Could you discuss the significance of the Gorgona wine project in terms of its economic impact?

We don’t think of Gorgona as an economic project, but rather a social and reintegration project. Its point of strength is represented by the inmates who can develop skills concerning viticultural work. A project like Gorgona has a positive influence on the community in the sense that once the sentence is served inmates can be easily reintegrated into society since they have acquired skills that help them find work.

How are the inmates selected for this kind of work?

We try to hire as many inmates as possible by rotating them to give them more opportunities to earn a wage and develop skills and working abilities. Regularly, they change activity, learning every aspect of the viticultural work.

Can you reflect on the personal experiences and interactions you’ve had with the individuals participating in the winemaking programme?

Being part of a social project like Gorgona made me learn not to judge the inmates for their past, treating them with respect and thinking of them as resources rather than a problem.

Looking ahead, what are the plans and aspirations for the project?

Frescobaldi will seek to continue to pursue this social project. Moreover, we are looking forward to expanding with one additional hectare of vineyard.










