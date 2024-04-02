Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Ridley Scott, Mas des Infermières

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  02 April, 2024

Andrew Catchpole caught up with the film director and Luberon Estate owner at Wine Paris following the UK launch of his wines.

How did the Mas, and the vineyard, come about?

I was looking for a house in the sun. We found this gem and it had 11ha attached to it. The owner had been smart, he’d torn out the old vineyard and replanted, and the vines were about three years old. Now those 11ha are at their peak, and we have about 33ha total.

To begin with we went through the local cave, but we finally had to withdraw, because we realised the wines were really good. Now there’s [winemaking director] Christophe Barraud and his team. So I have no choice – I’m in, I’ve got good people and good wine. We got permission to put the cave in very quickly, so we put in the blade in June 2019 and within two years it was functioning. I multi-task, it’s part of who I am, so even though I’m making a movie, I’ll be on the phone every day, asking ‘how are we doing? any problems?’

How did you get into wine and food?

I was successful as an ad person early, so was able to eat good food and drink good wine when London was getting into cuisine, especially Italian, so more Italian wine first. Then I had a French office, so an evolution into French wines. And I loved the freshness of Sardinian whites from holidays there. I came to wine in many different ways. But I believe what I bought here – by accident – was a great piece of terroir. I can’t claim I’ve got anything to do with the actual quality.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

London Wine Fair to host ‘Judgement of P...

Inside Berry Bros. & Rudd's new Spirits...

Trade bodies unite for diversity and inc...

Australia welcomes removal of Chinese wi...

Italy dominates Old Vine Hero Awards win...

THE YOUNG THAT GOT AWAY?

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

...

Origin Wine: Sales executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95