Moldova unveils new AI-produced cuvées at ProWein

By James Lawrence
Published:  12 March, 2024

The controversial world of advanced technology has taken a new direction this week, as Wine of Moldova launches two new cuvées produced by AI at the 2024 edition of ProWein.

Two wines (one red and one white) have been made according to the wishes of a super-computer, with every aspect of the production process - harvesting, vinification, blending, labelling, and communication – programmed by the artificial intelligence; however, the physical work and fermentation/blending was carried out by human winemakers.

“This project offers a potential glimpse into the future of oenology: a synergy of human intuition and AI-enabled precision,” said Diana Lazăr, AI wine project lead.

The wines were presented on Monday (11 March) at a ProWein masterclass led by critic and author Robert Joseph, where guests were invited to cast a vote after comparing the AI wines to their man-made equivalents.

“Moldova proves it has not only terroir and traditions but also a vibrant wine sector that embraces innovative technologies. Moldova is becoming a leading wine nation,” said Joseph.

However, according to a representative from Wine of Moldova, as the results have come in, “Most of the people at the masterclass and those tasting at the stand prefer human-made wine, so basically this underscores that AI cannot replace human expertise in this field yet.”

Fifty-one Moldovan wineries are attending the trade fair this week, including some larger producers and a range of smaller, artisan brands. A former Soviet Republic, Moldova has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade, with terroir-driven wines now seen at all price points.



