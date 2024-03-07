Disaronno UK adds to growing whisky portfolio

By James Bayley

InchDairnie Distillery, producers of RyeLaw Fife Single Grain Scotch Whisky have signed a three-year distribution agreement with Disaronno International UK.

The agreement builds on an existing partnership between InchDairnie and Disaronno International BV – the brand owner’s Benelux counterpart.

Since the launch of RyeLaw in Spring 2023, InchDairnie Distillery has secured distribution in several international domestic markets, and global travel retail and won the Newcomer of the Year award at the Scottish Whisky Awards in 2023.

Read more: Alcohol duty frozen till February 2025



InchDairnie is also expanding its distillery with a vision to double capacity in the next couple of years.

Ian Palmer, MD and founder of InchDairnie Distillery, said: “During the last ten months, RyeLaw has been introduced to a number of markets worldwide, and we’ve been facilitating UK distribution directly from the distillery. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and have accomplished a lot, but working with Disaronno International UK is going to take our brand to another level and we’re excited to see what this partnership has in store.”

Marc Richardson, country director of Disaronno International UK said: “The team at Inchdairnie have created something truly special with Ryelaw, from the liquid to the bottle, it all comes together to make a fantastic premium proposition. Adding to our growing portfolio of in-house and agency partner exceptional whiskies, Ryelaw represents yet another perfect collaboration, we are thrilled to be a part of the Inchdairnie journey here in the UK.”

The move comes three months after Disaronno International UK signed a distribution agreement with The Cotswolds Distillery, the largest producer of English whisky.

Located in Stourton, Shipston-on-Stour, distribution will be boosted by the recently opened second distillery on the company's 14-acre site.

On The Cotswolds Distillery, Richardson commented in December: “The collaboration with Cotswolds is a milestone in the journey of our UK operation, representing our very first agency partner. We are extremely proud to work alongside such an amazing brand in the UK, and look forward to expanding its footprint in the market with our amazing team.”







