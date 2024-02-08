Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Edinburgh trio launches international bar show

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 February, 2024

Edinburgh is getting its very own trade-focused bar show, with the event due to land in the Scottish capital for the first time in April.

Dubbed the Edinburgh Bar Show (EBS), the three-day event will launch with the aim of hosting ‘the best of worldwide modern hospitality with a full calendar of unique and memorable bar takeovers, seminars, collaborations, demonstrations and tastings’.

All EBS seminars will be free to attend for members of the drinks trade spanning the bar and hospitality sectors, while the seminars themselves will take place in the city’s top bars.

Bringing a ‘distinctly Scottish slant’ to proceedings, the event will also bring a trade angle to the city’s bar show calendar, which already includes the popular consumer-focused Edinburgh Cocktail Week. In fact, Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s founders Jamie Faulds and Gary Anderson are involved in the new event. They will be heading up the leadership team alongside EBS’s founder Iain McPherson, with the aim of ‘championing the world-class spirits, drinks brands, bars and talent which Scotland has in abundance’.

“This is what differentiates Edinburgh Bar Show from others,” Anderson said.

“Scotland has so much to offer. The spirits created here are unique and should be celebrated, while our bar scene has a different story and provenance to other places. We want to infuse all of that into the Edinburgh Bar Show at the same time as bringing together and showcasing international talent.”

McPherson, the bartender behind local legend Panda & Sons, added: “This is a chance to bring a new generation of bartenders together to experience quality from all over the world. It’s an opportunity to share knowledge and network.”

A central hub will operate from popular Edinburgh haunt The Voodoo Rooms, which will offer a daily seminar programme as well as a dedicated tasting room. Distillery tours will be taking place across the city, with numerous offshoot events and activities by day. In the evening, guests can expect ‘exciting bar takeovers and parties across the capital’s most celebrated venues’.

Headline events already confirmed include a high-profile launch with Aberfeldy, Craigellachie and Royal Brackla, and a Kwānt and House of Suntory bar takeover and seminar with industry legend Erik Lorincz, formerly of The American Bar at The Savoy.

The Edinburgh Bar Show takes place from 8 to 10 April, with The Voodoo Rooms operating as a hub and reception for guests to collect their passes, meet and plan their itinerary. Those wishing to attend should register via the EBS website.

Top photo L-R: Jamie Faulds, Iain McPherson, Gary Anderson




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Coterie Holdings appoints Andrew Shaw as...

Accolade Wines taken over by consortium

Naked Wines announces new CEO

North South Wines adds first-ever Rhône...

Kingsland expands bottled at source rang...

New UK and Ireland Michelin stars revealed

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95