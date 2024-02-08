Edinburgh trio launches international bar show

By Jo Gilbert

Edinburgh is getting its very own trade-focused bar show, with the event due to land in the Scottish capital for the first time in April.

Dubbed the Edinburgh Bar Show (EBS), the three-day event will launch with the aim of hosting ‘the best of worldwide modern hospitality with a full calendar of unique and memorable bar takeovers, seminars, collaborations, demonstrations and tastings’.

All EBS seminars will be free to attend for members of the drinks trade spanning the bar and hospitality sectors, while the seminars themselves will take place in the city’s top bars.

Bringing a ‘distinctly Scottish slant’ to proceedings, the event will also bring a trade angle to the city’s bar show calendar, which already includes the popular consumer-focused Edinburgh Cocktail Week. In fact, Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s founders Jamie Faulds and Gary Anderson are involved in the new event. They will be heading up the leadership team alongside EBS’s founder Iain McPherson, with the aim of ‘championing the world-class spirits, drinks brands, bars and talent which Scotland has in abundance’.

“This is what differentiates Edinburgh Bar Show from others,” Anderson said.

“Scotland has so much to offer. The spirits created here are unique and should be celebrated, while our bar scene has a different story and provenance to other places. We want to infuse all of that into the Edinburgh Bar Show at the same time as bringing together and showcasing international talent.”

McPherson, the bartender behind local legend Panda & Sons, added: “This is a chance to bring a new generation of bartenders together to experience quality from all over the world. It’s an opportunity to share knowledge and network.”

A central hub will operate from popular Edinburgh haunt The Voodoo Rooms, which will offer a daily seminar programme as well as a dedicated tasting room. Distillery tours will be taking place across the city, with numerous offshoot events and activities by day. In the evening, guests can expect ‘exciting bar takeovers and parties across the capital’s most celebrated venues’.

Headline events already confirmed include a high-profile launch with Aberfeldy, Craigellachie and Royal Brackla, and a Kwānt and House of Suntory bar takeover and seminar with industry legend Erik Lorincz, formerly of The American Bar at The Savoy.

The Edinburgh Bar Show takes place from 8 to 10 April, with The Voodoo Rooms operating as a hub and reception for guests to collect their passes, meet and plan their itinerary. Those wishing to attend should register via the EBS website.

Top photo L-R: Jamie Faulds, Iain McPherson, Gary Anderson










