Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos obtains SWfCP certificate

By James Bayley
Published:  17 January, 2024

Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos has gained ‘Sustainable Wineries for Climate Protection’ (SWfCP) certification from the Spanish Wine Federation (FEV) for its wineries Cosme Palacio, in DOCa Rioja, and Caserío de Dueñas, in DO Rueda.

Its Viña Mayor winery in DO Ribera del Duero already holds Wineries for Climate Protection certification, having been the first in the region to do so back in 2016.

SWfCP certification is rooted in the Wineries for Climate Protection programme that started in 2015, as the first and only winery-specific environmental certification. Since then, the scheme has evolved and adapted to more rigorous standards, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Since January 2023, the certification has incorporated elements of social, economic and corporate governance. The SWfCP label is designed to reinforce a company’s commitment to continuous social and business improvements and the fulfilment of the highest environmental standards across four key pillars: the reduction of its carbon footprint, energy efficiency, water management and waste reduction.

The wineries of Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos were among the first in Spain to gain Carbon Neutral certification in 2017 and use 100% renewable energy. In 2023, the group also unveiled a new Sustainability Plan, which will implement 100 actions in the areas of environment, social practices, and corporate governance between 2023 and 2027.

Other wineries to obtain the SWfCP certificate include Bodegas Nodus, Bodegas Faustino and Bodegas Marqués de Vitoria of the DOCa Rioja winegrowing region.



