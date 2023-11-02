Homecoming for The Good Wine Shop’s fifth opening

By Andrew Catchpole

The Good Wine Shop has expanded to a fifth site, taking over a former Oddbins site in St Margarets, Twickenham.

The new outlet will feature the now familiar 750-odd evolving selection of wines from this London-based business, along with fine and rare wines, plus a strong portfolio of craft beers and artisanal spirits.

The hybrid element of cheese and charcuterie platters found at The Good Wine Shop’s other stores will also feature, along with the typical roster of in-store tastings and events, including “bespoke private tastings”.

It’s a mix that has assured the business of a regular place in Harpers 50 Best Indies listing for several years, coming in at number seven in 2023, not least for its innovative and proactive approach to engaging with local community.

For Mark Wrigglesworth, owner of the business and St Margarets resident, the new site is something of a homecoming, having first bought the original The Good Wine Shop in St Margarets in 2004. That came to the end of its lease in 2012 – “a difficult landlord” – with a new store in Kew already opened in 2009 and an option on Chiswick in 2012 taking up his time.

“The new site in St Margarets has been a dream in the making, and we're thrilled to bring it to life after a 12-year absence from the area,” he said. “I have been pursuing the Oddbins site in St Margarets since then, through the various administrations, and was delighted to finally get it.”

Wrigglesworth added: “We've already built strong lasting relationships with customers in the area around our shops in Kew [pictured], Chiswick, Richmond Hill and Teddington. Our goal is to provide a refreshingly different choice of wines that you won't find on your local supermarket shelves or elsewhere in London, and we look forward to sharing them with our new St Margarets customers.”

The Good Wine Shop St Margarets is due to officially open week commencing 6 November, with a launch event planned later this month to mark the event.










