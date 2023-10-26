Lulie Halstead named interim CEO of The Gérard Basset Foundation

By James Bayley

Effective immediately, Lulie Halstead, founder of Wine Intelligence, has been appointed interim CEO of The Gérard Basset Foundation.

The appointment was made by Foundation trustees Nina Basset, Romané Basset, Jancis Robinson MW and Ian Harris.

With a background as a wine marketing academic, Halstead (pictured) has remained committed to academic learning and teaching, including on the Wine MBA at Bordeaux Business School and wine master’s programmes in the USA, Italy, Chile and Australia. She joined the board of Trustees of The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) in 2021.

She now joins the Gérard Basset Foundation as interim CEO, which was founded to fund education, learning, and career opportunities for young wine, spirits and hospitality professionals with a focus on increasing global diversity, equity and inclusion. Since The Gérard Basset Foundation was created in 2021, it has awarded more than £2 million in scholarships and grants around the world.

Halstead shared a particularly personal connection to Gérard Basset as she was his thesis supervisor for his Wine MBA.

Commenting on their relationship Halstead said: “Gérard was humble, curious, determined, diligent and above all, wanted to expand his knowledge, and ultimately share that with others. He had many mentors in his life and he was determined to pay that forward by mentoring others.”

On behalf of The Gérard Basset Foundation, co-founder Nina Basset added: “We are delighted to appoint Lulie as our interim CEO who will support all of our efforts to raise awareness with a clear focus on increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the wine, spirits and hospitality industries.”

Gérard Basset (7 March 1957 – 16 January 2019) OBE MS MW MBA OIV MSc ASI World Champion was regarded as one of the most revered wine professionals in the world. He was the first and only person to hold the Master of Wine qualification simultaneously with the Master Sommelier, Bordeaux KEDGE Wine MBA and the OIV.







