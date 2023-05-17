LWF exclusive: Wines of Tejo reveals brand new wine category

By James Bayley

Portugal’s Comissão Vitivinícola Regional do Tejo, (CVRT) has exclusively announced to Harpers the launch of a brand-new wine category for the Campo do Tejo region.

The range, which currently consists of five ‘easy drinking’ white wines, can be found on the Wines of Tejo stand at the London Wine Fair.

According to Brian Howard (centre) of Wine Intelligence, who was brought in to work with the CVRT and its producers to form a marketing strategy, the category will look to emulate the success of Languedoc-Roussillon’s Picpoul de Pinet AOC.

All the wines are products of the region’s most famous white grape varietal, Fernão Pires, with an abv of 12% or under. The launch will therefore benefit from the lower alcohol duty band in the UK.

Although market dependent, the wines are predicted to retail at around £7.99 in the UK and will target consumers looking for alternatives to Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc.

Even before Wine Intelligence’s involvement, the region was poised to capitalise on trends in sustainability and well-being due to the minimal intervention methods used to make the wines and the lower abv offering.

The range will further engage consumers with its eye-catching bottle labels, designed by none other than Neil Tully MW in collaboration with Amphora Design. When positioned correctly, the five labels combine to represent the river Tejo – a significant natural component of all wines in the region which has a downstream towards Lisbon.

President of the CVRT, Luis de Castro (left), said: “Tejo is a wine community determined to create the very best wine showcasing the characteristics that our richly endowed wine region can produce. The region’s real strength and majority production is white wines, primarily using the indigenous Fernão Pires varietal. We are delighted to launch this new category which will give us the opportunity to showcase a style of wine unique to our region. Campo do Tejo wines will be fresh and easy drinking with distinctive and attractive aromas influenced by the region's natural resources.”

Brian Howard of Wine Intelligence added: “Campo do Tejo has been three years in the planning and has been specifically produced to engage global consumers of all generations who are thoughtful about their wine choices, drinking occasions and choosing values that reflect care for the environment. Campo do Tejo wines will represent all of this with minimal intervention, supporting well-being with lower alcohol and calories and a wine clearly created by a small group of passionate committed farming families.”

The category will initially launch on an international scale into the region’s key markets: Brazil, Benelux, China, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, the UK and the US.







