Speciality Brands signs distribution deal with Chopin Vodka

By James Bayley
Published:  09 October, 2023

Drinks distributor Speciality Brands has signed an agreement with Chopin Vodka, to exclusively distribute the Polish brand in the UK from this October onwards.

Chopin Vodka is a family-owned company based in Eastern Poland which has been pioneering the super-premium vodka category for over 30 years. 

Founded by Tad Dorda, the family-owned company has been producing vodka in eastern Poland for over 30 years, and is one of the few vodka producers in the world to oversee 100% of its production process from farm to bottle.

Speciality Brands’ strategy will look at expanding Chopin Vodka’s presence in both on- and off-trade channels, supported by a marketing and PR programme.

Chris Seale, MD, Speciality Brands, said: “When we first met with Chopin Vodka we were immediately impressed with the team’s passion and expertise in making luxury vodkas showing terroir, texture, and taste. As a family-owned business focused on producing high-quality spirits, they share many of our values and fit really well within our portfolio of premium drinks. We’ve got great plans for the brand, which include taking full advantage of the growing popularity of the martini in the UK.”

Tad Dorda, Chopin Vodka founder and CEO, added: “We’re thrilled to be unveiling this new UK partnership. We were looking for a distributor that would bring passion, expertise, and a flair for building luxury brands in a market that needs nurturing in a very specific way. Speciality Brands has all the right credentials and we’re looking forward to taking Chopin on the next steps of its journey.”

Starting from mid-October, Speciality Brands is bringing the three single-ingredient vodkas to the UK market, including the flagship Potato vodka, alongside the limited-edition Vera Wang bottle, blended editions, and the more premium Family Reserve.



