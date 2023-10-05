Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Johnnie Walker is 5th most valuable UK brand

By James Bayley
Published:  05 October, 2023

Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker is one of the top five most valuable UK brands according to research by Kantar, joining the likes of Vodafone, HSBC and Shell.

Johnnie Walker, a first-time entrant into the top five, rose four places and grew its value to $10.9 billion – an increase of 17% on its 2022 level.  

The only other alcohol brand in the top 100 list was Brewdog, which saw its value decline by 6% compared to 2022.

The annual report compiled by Kantar combines rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. To be eligible for inclusion, a brand must originally have been created in the UK and be owned by an enterprise listed on the London Stock Exchange, or a recognised stock exchange.

Adele Jolliffe, head of brand consultants at Kantar Insights UK, said: “What brands like Johnnie Walker, Dove and Burberry do especially well is fundamentally knowing who they are and what they stand for, while adapting to people’s changing behaviours and attitudes.   

“We’ve seen some high-profile rebrands this year like Twitter to X and other businesses might be tempted to try something new as inflation bites, but organisations shouldn’t forget the value of the brand equity they’ve built up. This is absolutely not about standing still, but it is about understanding what consumers like about your brand, and protecting and investing in that.”   

Collectively, the UK’s leading 75 brands are now worth $242 billion, a fall of 14% year on year which is largely in line with the annual global trend which shows a fall of 20%.  

However, in contrast, the most valuable global brands have increased their value by 39% since 2020. For the UK, the figure is just 6%.

With interest rates hitting a 15-year high earlier this year, businesses will be looking to grow revenue and profitability to fund investment in their brands and products. 

Jolliffe continued: “Our data shows that brand – and brand difference in particular – is one of the most powerful tools a business has to justify its pricing. M&S Food is a great example of this. It has one of the strongest pricing power scores in its sector thanks to a consistent focus on shaping its reputation as a retailer with a difference. Ultimately, the future stars of marketing will be the people who really understand this link between pricing and brand building, and who use it to their advantage to drive profitability.”

 

Rank 2023

Brand

Brand value 2023 (USD mil)

Brand value change 2023 vs 2022 (%)

Rank 2022

1

Vodafone

26062

-20%

1

2

HSBC

18852

6%

2

3

Shell

18097

6%

3

4

BP

11618

1%

5

5

Johnnie Walker

10923

17%

9

6

BT

9572

-22%

4

7

Tesco

7752

-22%

8

8

Sky

6941

-35%

6

9

Dove

6346

1%

12

10

Cadbury

5985

4%

13



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers exclusive: Enotria’s new CEO

Nyetimber announces biggest ever harvest

WSET to launch beer qualifications in 2024

Wine Future reveals full programme

Sugrue South Downs welcomes three new in...

Millar moves on from Theatre of Wine

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95