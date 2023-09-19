Subscriber login Close [x]
Friarwood launches first range of spirits

By James Bayley
Published:  19 September, 2023

Independent fine wine merchant Friarwood has expanded its range to include spirits with the addition of four exclusive brands – Tromba Tequila, Per Se Aperitivo, Sash & Fritz Vodka and Ron Carúpano.

Founded in 1967, Friarwood boasts two boutique shops in London, located in Parsons Green and Wimbledon Village respectively, alongside its recently launched e-commerce platform.

For 50 years, the business has acted as an importer, distributor, wholesaler and retailer serving fine wine to discerning customers. However, following pressure from ‘wine enthusiasts and on-trade clients’ alike, the brand is now ready to make a significant impact in the spirits industry.

Friarwood’s MD, Ben Carfagnini (pictured), said: “We are profoundly proud and enthusiastic to welcome these distinguished brands into the Friarwood fold. Each brand, reflecting the pinnacle of craftsmanship and dedication, aligns perfectly with the UK market's increasing appreciation for premium craft spirits.

“This strategic addition not only marks a pivotal chapter in Friarwood’s history but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to championing family-owned brands of unmatched quality to our valued clients.”

Nelson Bernardes, marketing manager and head of spirits portfolio, added: “It is a true privilege to incorporate such prestigious brands into the Friarwood portfolio. Each embodies a rich blend of craftsmanship, dedication and authenticity.

“The teams behind Tromba Tequila, Per Se Aperitivo, Sash & Fritz Vodka and Ron Carúpano have poured their heart and soul into creating spirits of the utmost quality and we are thrilled to partner with them. Their vision aligns seamlessly with Friarwood's principles. As we progress, we are ideally positioned to advocate for these brands and grow their presence across the UK.”

All products are available directly to consumers on Friarwood's website.



