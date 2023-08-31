Rathfinny consolidates Asia Pacific foothold

By Andrew Catchpole

Rathfinny Estate has announced a new partnership with leading Japanese importer Vin Passion, extending the producer’s reach in the Asia-Pacific region.

This follows the recent news of a partnership between the Sussex-based wine estate and ASC Fine Wine in China.

Rathfinny, which occupies a top five sales position among English sparkling producers in the UK market, has long been open about its export ambitions, looking to be a major force in driving the English sparkling category abroad.

The partnership with on-trade focused Vin Passion, which has particular strengths in supplying Champagne and Burgundy to fine dining outlets, is the latest step in helping consolidate those aims in Asia-Pacific.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Vin Passion as our exclusive importer and distribution agent for our Sussex Sparkling wines in Japan,” said Rathfinny co-owner Sarah Driver.

Husband and co-owner Mark Driver added: “Vin Passion has one of the finest portfolios of wines and grower Champagnes in Japan and this will allow Rathfinny wines to be served in the top restaurants, bars and hotels across Japan.”

Speaking of the partnership, Daisuke Kawakami, CEO of Vin Passion, highlighted that Japan is the third largest market in the world for Champagne after France and the UK, saying that Japanese people could be defined as “sparkling lovers”.

He also highlighted the affinity of sparkling wines with Japanese foods in what is already a sophisticated and mature wine market.

The Drivers are soon to tour China and Japan, hosting a number of events where they will be flying the flag for English sparkling wine and Rathfinny.







