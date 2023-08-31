Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Rathfinny consolidates Asia Pacific foothold

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  31 August, 2023

Rathfinny Estate has announced a new partnership with leading Japanese importer Vin Passion, extending the producer’s reach in the Asia-Pacific region.

This follows the recent news of a partnership between the Sussex-based wine estate and ASC Fine Wine in China.

Rathfinny, which occupies a top five sales position among English sparkling producers in the UK market, has long been open about its export ambitions, looking to be a major force in driving the English sparkling category abroad.

    • Read more: Inaugural London Wine Festival to welcome 15,000 attendees

The partnership with on-trade focused Vin Passion, which has particular strengths in supplying Champagne and Burgundy to fine dining outlets, is the latest step in helping consolidate those aims in Asia-Pacific.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Vin Passion as our exclusive importer and distribution agent for our Sussex Sparkling wines in Japan,” said Rathfinny co-owner Sarah Driver.

Husband and co-owner Mark Driver added: “Vin Passion has one of the finest portfolios of wines and grower Champagnes in Japan and this will allow Rathfinny wines to be served in the top restaurants, bars and hotels across Japan.”

Speaking of the partnership, Daisuke Kawakami, CEO of Vin Passion, highlighted that Japan is the third largest market in the world for Champagne after France and the UK, saying that Japanese people could be defined as “sparkling lovers”.

He also highlighted the affinity of sparkling wines with Japanese foods in what is already a sophisticated and mature wine market.

The Drivers are soon to tour China and Japan, hosting a number of events where they will be flying the flag for English sparkling wine and Rathfinny.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Cherubino Wines acquires Margaret River...

Friday read: Provence, Pernod and the ri...

Vinoteca rescued by private equity firm

Indigo Wine adds Sugrue South Downs to p...

Inaugural London Wine Festival to welcom...

New MWs anointed in Italy and US

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95