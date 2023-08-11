Bird In Hand Wine appoints Sam Harrop MW

By Jo Gilbert

Top Aussie estate Bird In Hand has added a string to its feathery bow via the appointment of Sam Harrop MW, in the role of consultant winemaker.

Billed as one of the world’s “leading industry consultants”, Harrop’s career spans more than 20 years, with experience working across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

He will be working closely with Bird In Hand, which has also established itself globally – in its case, as an estate of considerable renown. Focused on artisanal winemaking, the estate has a strong social inclusion message, with vineyards spread across South Australia and Tasmania, including indigenous Peramangk, Paredarerme and Ngarrindjeri land.

“We welcome Sam’s experience and expertise to our wonderful team of artisan winemakers,” Andrew Nugent, co-founder of Bird In Hand Wine, said.

“We are excited by the elevation in purity, precision and expression of place and style that Sam’s talent will add to our wines. After 25 years, we are so grateful and immensely proud of our team’s relentless pursuit of quality. The unique potential we have been afforded to lead and help our South Australian and Tasmanian communities through ecologically integrated viticulture, elite progressive winemaking, art and culture is a precious responsibility that is thoroughly understood by our team. Sam’s appointment is a very important step along the path to fulfilment.”

On his appointment, Harrop paid tribute to the Bird In Hand estate. In particular, he singled out its “progressive environmental, social and winemaking agenda” for praise, as well as its wine styles and quality credentials, which he called “hugely impressive”.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the talented winemaking team to further explore the potential of the cooler Adelaide Hills vineyards. Also, to guide them in their mission to continually improve wine quality and value for their markets,” he added.

Bird In Hand is a family-owned winery which aims to combine creativity and excellence with a strong focus on both ecological and social sustainability.







