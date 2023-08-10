Kanpai

By Harpers Editorial

Druid Street, London SE15 3SN

Kanpai.london

London Craft Sake Brewery is moving to new premises on Druid Street, London Bridge. The relocation brings a new and unique taproom to the top of the famed Bermondsey Beer Mile, as the sake trend grows in the UK. The state-of-the-art facility will feature a larger brewing space, enabling Kanpai to scale up its craft sake production.

The new premises will include a modern taproom bar with 10 dedicated sake draft taps, seasonal Japanese cocktails, craft beers and Japanese spirits. As well as a dedicated tasting space and a viewing platform overlooking the brewery, visitors will be able to indulge in unique sake experiences, and participate in brewery tours and tastings. There will also be an on-site Kitchen serving up Japanese small plates in a relaxed izakaya style.









