Delamain announces key management changes

By James Bayley
Published:  27 July, 2023

Delamain, the last family-run house in Cognac, has announced multiple changes to its management ahead of its bicentenary celebration (1824-2024).

Renowned cellar master Dominique Touteau will retire in March 2024 after more than 42 years with Delamain. Touteau will be replaced by Charles Braastad, the current MD and part of the 9th generation of the Delemain family. Braastad will take on the new position of cellar master/deputy MD from 1 September 2023.

This will allow Touteau and Braastad to work hand in hand on ageing and shaping the one of the top eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne and manage the estate of La Rambaudie in Bellevigne.

With Braastad taking on his new role, Eric Le Bouar will assume the position of MD for Delamain, effective on 1 September. Currently head of M&A for Groupe Bollinger (Delamain majority shareholder), where he led the acquisition of Hubert Brochard in Sancerre and Château d’Etroyes in Burgundy, Le Bouar has more than 10 years of experience in the wine and spirits industry in finance and strategy roles. Before joining Groupe Bollinger, he worked for industry leader Pernod Ricard, in France, in the US and in Latin America. 

The bicentenary celebration starting in spring 2024 will pay tribute to Touteau and his career at Delamin since he was appointed cellar master in 1992.






Keywords:

