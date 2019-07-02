Subscriber login Close [x]
Delamain returns to directly cultivating vines in Grande Champagne

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 July, 2019

The House of Delamain has returned to directly cultivating vines in Grande Champagne for the first time in over a century.

The 20 hectares of south facing vines, named ‘Bellevigne’, extend over three rises, embracing some of the finest Grande Champagne terroir, said the Cognac producer, which abandoned the practice back in 1910.

The move would allow Delamain more control over the entire Cognac making process in a continued effort to “guarantee the consistent levels of quality and excellence for which this House is known”, said managing director Charles Braastad. 

“After over a century, we are very pleased to once again be cultivating vines. We originally abandoned the practice in 1910 upon the sale of our Bois Clair property in Saint-Brice which, at the time, allowed us to focus on selection, blending and ageing of Grande Champagne Cognacs.

“From 2019 the house of Delamain is re-committing to the very first moments in the lives of our Cognacs, to their birth and growth in the vineyards. We are certain that this decision to tend such extraordinary vines will permit us to continue creating ever more exceptional cognacs for future generations.”

The vines of “Bellevigne” themselves are composed of four hamlets – La Rambaudie, Montplaisir, La Sentinelle and Les Grands Champs. They will be managed by Delamain’s technical director and cellar master, Dominique Touteau.

The project is supported by the Bollinger family wine group, Delamain’s majority shareholder since 2017.

The news follows Delamain introducing a sleek new look last year.

