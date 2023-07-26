Peñín Guide awards 100 points to first white

By James Bayley

Pazo Señorans Selección de Añada 2013 has become the first white wine to be awarded 100 Peñín points in the Guide’s history.

Self-billed as, “the most comprehensive Spanish wine guide in the world”, the first edition was published in 1990 under the name of Vinos y Bodegas de España and was edited by José Peñín, current honorary president of the company.

The Peñín Guide hosts 11,500 tastings of Spanish wine per year to help inform its guide, which is widely regarded as the primary source of information for buyers seeking wines from Spain.

Read more: Pepe Mendoza joins Alliance Wine



Pazo Señorans Selección de Añada (RRP €40) is a single-varietal Albariño from a site called Los Bancales. The vineyard is over 45 years old and the soil is xabre (decomposed granite). It is aged on its lees for more than 30 months in stainless steel tanks and for a further year in bottle.

Marisol Bueno, who runs this family winery in the Salnés Valley, in the heart of DO Rías Baixas, said: “We decided to focus on the longevity of Albariño almost 30 years ago, with the first vintage of Pazo Señorans Selección de Añada 1995.”

“It was the first Albariño to be aged on its lees in stainless steel for a long period of time and it changed the way this variety was interpreted. A pioneering wine in Spain, which is an expression of the land, the climate and the variety, maintaining its quality over the years.”

According to the Peñín Guide, the 2013 vintage of this wine “bears the winery's trademark identity, the notes of low tide and hydrocarbons that emerge are delightful and remind us of Galicia's terroir and the ageing capacity of a noble variety such as Albariño.”

Javier Luengo, editor of the Peñín Guide, added: “It was the first real attempt at ageing Galician whites, a risky decision at the time, since the long ageing period is done solely on its own lees in stainless steel tanks, without oak barrels, foudres or cask. In other words, preserving the essence and concentration of Albariño.”

In its 2020 edition, the Peñín Guide awarded 99 points to Pazo Señorans Selección de Añada 2011. The 100 points scored in the 2023 edition "round up" the results and represent a milestone in the history of Spanish white wine.









