Aldi launches £2.67 vineyard tours

By James Bayley

Supermarket Aldi has partnered with Lyme Bay Winery, the producers behind its Specially Selected Bowler & Brolly English Sparkling wine, to launch an exclusive Specialbuy Vineyard Experience.

With English Wine Week upon us, many retail outlets are launching campaigns to promote homegrown wines.

According to the discounter, tickets will cost just £2.67, the price of a glass of Aldi’s English Sparkling and much less the price of vineyard tours hosted by other leading UK wineries.

As part of the experience, guests can enjoy an Aldi English wine-tasting led by Sam Caporn MW. Visitors will leave with a goody bag, which includes a full-size bottle of Aldi’s English Sparkling.

The launch comes as the UK celebrates unprecedented growth in its wine scene. At Aldi alone, sales in the English wine category have jumped 240% in just one year.

As a result, the supermarket has expanded its offering to meet demand, and now shelves a total of six English wines, both still and sparkling, ranging from £9.99 to £19.99.

Julie Ashfield, MD of buying at Aldi UK, said: “English wine, particularly sparkling, has a reputation for being expensive, but we’re proud to be at the forefront of making it accessible for all.

“There’s no better time than English Wine Week to launch this fantastic opportunity – celebrating an industry that is seeing rapid growth year after year thanks to suppliers such as Lyme Bay Winery which is putting English wine on the map.”

Sam Caporn MW added: “English wine is an exciting and up-and-coming category. It’s increasingly being awarded the recognition it deserves, both for sparkling and still wines, and I love championing our home-grown talent.

“I'm thrilled to be able to show Aldi shoppers the fascinating journey that these bottles have undertaken to get from the vineyard, via the winery to the shelf where they can be purchased at great value for very impressive quality."

The wines that will feature in Aldi’s Specialbuy Vineyard experience:

Specially Selected Bowler and Brolly English Sparkling Brut Reserve (£15.99, 75cl)

Specially Selected Bowler and Brolly English Bacchus (£9.99, 75cl)

Specially Selected Bowler and Brolly Pinot Noir Rosé (£9.99, 75cl)

Specially Selected Bowler and Brolly English White Cuvée (£9.99, 75cl) – coming soon in September

Tickets are on sale now, throughout English Wine Week in June, until Sunday, June 25. Aldi’s Specialbuy Vineyard Experience will take place between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September in Essex.





