Balfour tells British farmers 'grow grapes to secure your future'

By James Bayley

Richard Balfour-Lynn, co-founder of Balfour Winery, one of the UK’s largest English wine producers, has urged British farmers to convert their land to viticulture in the face of climate change and rising demand for grapes.

English wine has enjoyed unprecedented growth in recent years, with climate change a major factor. According to WineGB, there are 3,758ha under vine in England and Wales, with 879 vineyards and 197 wineries (195 in England, two in Wales).

Hectarage has more than doubled in just eight years and quadrupled since the turn of the millennium, coinciding with the UK’s 10 warmest years on record, which have all occurred since 2002.

As a result, wineries like Balfour, which is based just 50 minutes from London, in Kent, are looking to source more grapes by turning to farmers who may not have considered the crop viable in past years.

The demand for homegrown wine has been considerable, with events like English Wine Week (which begins 17 June), pushing overall sales to over 9 million bottles. Wineries are having to act quickly to keep up, with Balfour alone aiming to double production over the next five years to one million bottles.

Richard Balfour-Lynn, who co-founded Balfour Winery in 2002 with his wife Leslie, produces grapes from a 400-acre estate surrounding the winery just outside Staplehurst. But even with new plantings planned for 2022 and beyond, the business is looking for partnerships with farmers or fruit growers to fund further expansion amidst the clamour for English wine.

“The opportunity is huge. This industry is only going one way, and farmers who diversify now will reap the rewards in years to come. We’ve worked with a number of landowners and farmers over recent years to help them produce grapes, as the climate and landscape for English wine continues to improve,” said Balfour-Lynn.

“With so much pressure on farmers, from rising costs to climate pressures, growing grapes can really help to diversify your business, increase the cost of land and help produce something utterly delicious. It can work alongside traditional agriculture, and with the expertise we have at companies like Balfour; we can guide you through the process from planting to your 20th harvest,” he added.







