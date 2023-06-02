Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nordic whisky in growth, reports Master of Malt

By James Bayley
Published:  02 June, 2023

In its World Whisky Report, online retailer Master of Malt has revealed the top five countries in growth for whisky, and Nordic countries are well-represented, namely Finland, Denmark, and Sweden. 

Finland was confirmed as the country with the highest overall growth in sales of its homegrown whisky, with a 1189.8% increase in 2022 against the previous year. Denmark and Sweden also featured in the top 5 with a 60.3% and 58.2% growth respectively in the same period.

According to Jess Williamson, content manager at Master of Malt and the report’s author, “there are a few factors to take into account when it comes to world whisky growth”.

Williamson told Harpers: “Firstly, as we've reported before, the price hikes within single malt Scotch whisky are certainly driving drinkers to explore other options, not only from other countries but utilising different grains too.

“I believe that Nordic countries such as Sweden, Finland, and Denmark are seeing such impressive growth because though they are established on the world whisky stage and have created a name for themselves, they aren't stuck in old traditions and embody an inherent sense of playfulness. The at-home mixing trend shows no sign of fading, and these whiskies provide a more affordable departure from single malt Scotch that encourages their use in cocktails.”

The rise in popularity can be further attributed to a wider trend in authenticity, diversity and provenance within the drinks trade, and Nordic whisky provides this in abundance through its use of local grain and native wood types.

Also high on the list was New Zealand with 270.8% growth, which can be attributed to its strong supply of stock that offers consumers the same age statement for less than half the price of single malt Scotch.

Canada, with its 73.3% growth also offers a point of difference like its Nordic counterparts due to its native corn and competitive price point against bourbon.

In the report, Williamson added: “These [whiskies] offer familiarity in terms of some of the whisky-making processes, with the likes of single malts and rye whiskies dominating, but often enough inject a dose of distinctive native flavours in the form of casks (cloudberry, lingonberry, etc) and local peat.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Exclusive: Hallgarten to hold duty rise...

UK government overrules glass inclusion...

Friday read: Snoop Dogg Q&A

What makes a wine list? Beatrice Bessi,...

Majestic reveals wishlist for 76 new sto...

Record Champagne shipments buoyed by qua...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Key Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95