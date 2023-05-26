The Symington family and Anselmo Mendes begin Alvarinho venture

By James Bayley

The Symington family estate is to produce a range of Alvarinho wines with winemaker Anselmo Mendes, following the company’s recent acquisition of Casa de Rodas.

Located in the Monção and Melgaço sub-region of the Vinho Verde DOC in northern Portugal, Casa de Rodas is home to a 27.5 ha vineyard.

The two families will form a new company, with equal shareholding, to distribute the wines produced from the property, the first of which will be made this year.

The joint venture will also acquire the renowned Vinho Verde brand, Contacto, produced by Anselmo Mendes. The 100% Alvarinho wine has seen enormous success in Portugal and internationally, and both families believe it has great potential for further development.

Anselmo Mendes (centre) said: “Monção-Melgaço has become one of the world-class white wine-producing regions over the last few years. Being from Monção myself, I am very proud of playing a part in this success.

“This partnership with the Symington family makes me very pleased because together we will create greater value for our brands and contribute to the wider recognition of Monção-Melgaço wines.

“Both our families share a passion for our own vineyards and select the best terroirs carefully. My family owns three properties in Monção-Melgaço with a total of 60 hectares planted with Alvarinho, with Quinta da Torre being the largest viticultural area in the region.”

Rupert Symington, CEO of Symington Family Estates, added: “It is with great pleasure that we make this announcement today. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with people who share the same vision, values and standards as us and we are proud to be working with Anselmo Mendes and his family. Anselmo has rightly earned his reputation as one of the most accomplished winemakers in Portugal and as a pioneer in the Vinho Verde region.”







